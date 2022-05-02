Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $38.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

