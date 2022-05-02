Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $46.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $63.68.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

