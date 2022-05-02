Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $46.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $63.68.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

