Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DALXF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Spartan Delta stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,415. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

