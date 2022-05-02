Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $85.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.11. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 472,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after buying an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

