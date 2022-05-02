Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spin Master from €62.00 ($66.67) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised Spin Master to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $36.25. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

