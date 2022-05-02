Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$62.00 at CIBC

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.09.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TOY traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,730. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$37.88 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.03.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.