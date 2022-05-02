Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will post $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the highest is $3.20. Spire reported earnings per share of $3.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of SR opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.32. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spire by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Spire by 12.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 284.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Spire by 9.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

