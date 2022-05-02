Spire (SR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Spire to post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Spire has set its FY22 guidance at $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,180. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 63.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Spire by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Spire by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.