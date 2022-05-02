SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,729.75 ($22.05).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSE shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.31) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.94) to GBX 1,825 ($23.26) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,868.50 ($23.81) on Monday. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,431.50 ($18.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,869.43 ($23.83). The company has a market capitalization of £19.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,718.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,646.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

