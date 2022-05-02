S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

STBA stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 18.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

