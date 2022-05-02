Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stabilus from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Stabilus stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $9.74. 490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. Stabilus has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $17.22.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

