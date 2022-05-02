Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMP stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $42.60. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.48. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,234,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,475,000 after buying an additional 78,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 693.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,231 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

