Standpoint Research Increases Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$12.75

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Standpoint Research to C$12.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.35.

TSE AAV traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.20. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.20 and a 52 week high of C$11.34.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares in the company, valued at C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$1,135,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,599,802.64. Insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,475 in the last quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

