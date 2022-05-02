Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.68.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Starbucks stock opened at $74.64 on Monday. Starbucks has a one year low of $74.48 and a one year high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average is $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

