Stephen Desmond Wicks Buys 21,500 Shares of Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) Stock

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Desmond Wicks acquired 21,500 shares of Inland Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £9,245 ($11,783.07).

Stephen Desmond Wicks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inland Homes alerts:

On Tuesday, April 12th, Stephen Desmond Wicks bought 137,191 shares of Inland Homes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £56,248.31 ($71,690.43).

LON INL opened at GBX 43 ($0.55) on Monday. Inland Homes plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 63 ($0.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £98.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.76.

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inland Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inland Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.