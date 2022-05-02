Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Shares of SHOO opened at $41.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39. Steven Madden has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.41. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

