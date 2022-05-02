Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

Shares of SHOO opened at $41.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.41. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

