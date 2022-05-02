Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$6.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

WEED has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.57.

Canopy Growth stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,140. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.59. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$6.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

