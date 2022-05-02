Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $155.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.18% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMN. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.07.
Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,099. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.03. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
