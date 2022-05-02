Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $155.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMN. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.07.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,099. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.03. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

