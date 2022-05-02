Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.67). Stitch Fix posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

