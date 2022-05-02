Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May 2nd (ADUS, AGIL, ALEC, ALXO, ARCT, AUDC, FLR, LSTR, MTZ, NFI)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 2nd:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fluor’s shares have broadly outperformed the industry over the past year. The trend is likely to continue on the back of its "Building a Better Future" initiative, which focuses on enhancing the markets outside the traditional oil and gas sector, fair and balanced commercial deals, financial discipline, and the high-performing business culture. Although 2021 revenues fell year over year due to lower contribution from the Energy & Chemicals and Urban Solutions segments, adjusted earnings came in at 94 cents per share. Consolidated segment profit rose 12% year over year. New awards were $8.8 billion compared with $7.5 billion a year ago. Fluor's upbeat view for 2022 is also encouraging. Yet, supply chain disruptions, labor availability and inflation are risks.”

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $164.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Landstar is benefiting from improved freight market conditions. Higher truck transportation revenues (up 45.8% to $1.75 billion in first-quarter of 2022) owing to strong demand in the van truckload business are boosting the company’s top line. Landstar’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. LSTR’s rising current ratio (1.62 at the end of the first quarter of 2022 compared with 1.51 at the end of fourth-quarter 2021) is a tailwind. However, escalating operating costs (increased 55.3% year over year in first-quarter 2022), primarily due to increase in purchased transportation expenses, pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. Partly due to this headwind, shares of the company have declined in a year.”

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MasTec reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Although revenues grew year over year, earnings declined in the quarter. Its consistent focus on diversifying the business and enhancing the non-Oil and Gas segments is expected to drive earnings growth. With a significant presence in the telecommunications market (which includes significant 5G build out capabilities), exposure in the clean energy market including wind, solar, biofuels, hydrogen and storage along with the recent expansion into heavy infrastructure including road and heavy civil, MasTec is well positioned to benefit from the anticipated infrastructure spending for 2022. Yet, supply-chain issues, higher costs and project delays are risks.”

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$19.00.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

