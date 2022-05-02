Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May 2nd (ABEV, ACY, ADXS, AE, AMPE, ANVS, ARTA, BLDP, CLNN, CULP)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 2nd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP). The firm issued a hold rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN). BMO Capital Markets issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT). They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

