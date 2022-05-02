Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 2nd (AAPL, ABCL, ACRS, AKRO, ALRS, AMAL, AMG, AMZN, ARCB, CPPMF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 2nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $157.00 price target on the stock.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $190.00 to $160.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $3,700.00 price target on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.50.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a C$78.00 price target on the stock.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$12.00.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $181.00 to $162.00.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$62.00.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Strategic Education’s stock declined recently, thanks to tepid results for first-quarter 2022. Both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined on a year-over-year basis. The downside was caused by lower contributions from the U.S. Higher Education segment. Student enrollment declined 12.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The adjusted operating margin contracted 1,060 basis points year over year. Adjusted EBITDA also declined 45.6% from the year-ago period’s levels. Nevertheless, the company continues to focus on investing in opportunities within its diversified portfolio for 2022. Its competency-based learning model and direct assessment capabilities bode well. Also, its commitment to driving shareholders’ value is commendable.”

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc.. Cowen Inc. currently has a C$102.00 price target on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock.

