Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in April

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,200 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 249.4 days.

Stockland stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Stockland has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Get Stockland alerts:

About Stockland (Get Rating)

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.