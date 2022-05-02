Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in April

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,200 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 249.4 days.
Stockland stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Stockland has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.
