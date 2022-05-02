StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08. Culp has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.76 million. Culp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

