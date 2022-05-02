Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Down 23.4% in April

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EDI stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.68.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
