Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Down 23.4% in April

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EDI stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

