Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Strategic Education in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STRA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Strategic Education stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 24.3% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.09%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

