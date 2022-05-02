Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.21.

SAUHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 375 to CHF 304 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Straumann stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. Straumann has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

