Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €78.00 ($83.87) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($89.25) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($66.77) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.41 ($88.61).

SAX stock opened at €57.15 ($61.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €54.45 ($58.55) and a one year high of €76.05 ($81.77). The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 92.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.45.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

