Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Truist Financial

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.43. 5,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,127. Stryker has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

