Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,900 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 431,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SNAX stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. Stryve Foods has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAX. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

