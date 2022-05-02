Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the March 31st total of 485,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SURDF stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, rental apartments, etc., as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

