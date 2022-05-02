Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 186,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SUHJY opened at $11.57 on Monday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

