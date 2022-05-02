Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$71.00 at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 891,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,161,000 after purchasing an additional 108,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

