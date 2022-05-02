Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$71.00 at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLF. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.75.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching C$63.27. 520,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,490. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$62.00 and a 12 month high of C$74.22. The firm has a market cap of C$37.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53. The firm had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 7.0899994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

