Suncor Energy (SU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of C$1.36 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.70 billion.

Shares of SU opened at C$46.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.69. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$47.89. The stock has a market cap of C$66.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total transaction of C$1,839,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $6,236,799.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.04.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

