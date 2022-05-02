Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SU opened at $35.94 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

