Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of SNMYF stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.
About Suncorp Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncorp Group (SNMYF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.