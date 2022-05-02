SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 744,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 654,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

STKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

SunOpta stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.58 million, a PE ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 354,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,638,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

