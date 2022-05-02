SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

