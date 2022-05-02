Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) versus Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Financial Survey

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and Ermenegildo Zegna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Group of Companies 5.07% 15.90% 7.93% Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51%

41.1% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Superior Group of Companies and Ermenegildo Zegna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Group of Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ermenegildo Zegna 0 2 1 0 2.33

Superior Group of Companies presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.26%. Ermenegildo Zegna has a consensus price target of $11.87, indicating a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Superior Group of Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Superior Group of Companies is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and Ermenegildo Zegna’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Group of Companies $536.99 million 0.48 $29.44 million $1.70 9.35 Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.32 -$160.90 million N/A N/A

Superior Group of Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Risk & Volatility

Superior Group of Companies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Superior Group of Companies beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses. It also provides various products directly related to uniforms and service apparel; industrial laundry bags for linen suppliers and industrial launderers; personal protective equipment; and promotional and related products for branded marketing programs, corporate awards, incentives and recognition programs, event promotions, employee and consumer rewards and incentives, and specialty packaging and displays. This segment sells its products under the Fashion Seal Healthcare, HPI, and WonderWink brand names. The Remote Staffing Solutions segment provides multilingual telemarketing and business process outsourced solutions through the recruitment and employment of qualified English-speaking agents. The Promotional Products segment produces and sells promotional products and other branded merchandise under the BAMKO, Public Identity, Tangerine, Gifts by Design, and Sutter's Mill brands to corporate clients and universities. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Seminole, Florida.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.