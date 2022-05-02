Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE SUP opened at $3.23 on Monday. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $86.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,567,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,839,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 29,300 shares of company stock worth $146,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 558,657 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 106,858 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 132,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 102,738 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 91,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

