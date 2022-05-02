Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Surge Battery Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,571. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11.
Surge Battery Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
