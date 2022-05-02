Surmodics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surmodics in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

SRDX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.74. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $540.31 million, a P/E ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $179,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,294.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 230.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

