Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $26.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 76.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

PAGS opened at $14.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 145,269 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $4,309,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

