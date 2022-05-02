Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $298.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.55.
Shares of LHX opened at $232.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.53. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.
In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.