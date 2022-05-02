Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of SDACW stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sustainable Development Acquisition I (SDACW)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.