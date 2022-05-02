SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Amedisys in a report released on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $127.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.99. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $284.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 36.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 12.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $2,588,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 61,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Amedisys by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

