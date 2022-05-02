SVB Leerink Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DexCom in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $538.00 to $486.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $725.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $408.58 on Monday. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $455.57 and a 200-day moving average of $500.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94.

DexCom shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,482. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,000,773,000 after purchasing an additional 73,778 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $752,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $410,670,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $263,141,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

